Swiss parliament to debate immigration and licence fee

The autumn session of parliament begins in Switzerland on Monday with a varied menu: the F-35A fighter jets, the financing of the 13th monthly pension payment, and six popular initiatives, including on limiting the population to ten million, halving the cost of the licence fee, and the use of cash.

The latter, entitled “Cash is Freedom”, will be examined on Monday by the House of Representatives (which will meet from 2:30pm to 7pm). The initiative has been rejected by both chambers, but a counter-proposal envisages the inclusion in the Constitution of the retention of coins and banknotes, as well as that of the Swiss franc as the national currency. Only one minor difference between the two chambers remains. Barring any major surprises, it will be settled on Monday afternoon.

The House of Representatives will also discuss the motion by Jakob Stark from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party which aims to limit the annual remuneration of senior managers of the big banks to CHF3-5 million ($3.75-6.25 million), including bonuses. The Committee on Economic Affairs and Taxes proposes to amend the text of the parliamentary act by removing the ceiling but introducing a ban on variable remuneration in the absence of positive business results.

The Senate will begin its session (16:15pm-8pm) by examining the differences regarding the partial revision of the Cartel Act. It will then discuss the message concerning higher vocational education and training, which includes four measures: the provisions concern the naming of PET colleges, the introduction of supplementary qualifications, the possibility of taking examinations in English and the flexibilisation of post-diploma studies.

