Swiss parliament to debate immigration and licence fee
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss parliament to debate immigration and licence fee
The autumn session of parliament begins in Switzerland on Monday with a varied menu: the F-35A fighter jets, the financing of the 13th monthly pension payment, and six popular initiatives, including on limiting the population to ten million, halving the cost of the licence fee, and the use of cash.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Camere: inizia la sessione, oggi “denaro contante” e legge cartelli
Original
The latter, entitled “Cash is Freedom”, will be examined on Monday by the House of Representatives (which will meet from 2:30pm to 7pm). The initiative has been rejected by both chambers, but a counter-proposal envisages the inclusion in the Constitution of the retention of coins and banknotes, as well as that of the Swiss franc as the national currency. Only one minor difference between the two chambers remains. Barring any major surprises, it will be settled on Monday afternoon.
The House of Representatives will also discuss the motion by Jakob Stark from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party which aims to limit the annual remuneration of senior managers of the big banks to CHF3-5 million ($3.75-6.25 million), including bonuses. The Committee on Economic Affairs and Taxes proposes to amend the text of the parliamentary act by removing the ceiling but introducing a ban on variable remuneration in the absence of positive business results.
The Senate will begin its session (16:15pm-8pm) by examining the differences regarding the partial revision of the Cartel Act. It will then discuss the message concerning higher vocational education and training, which includes four measures: the provisions concern the naming of PET colleges, the introduction of supplementary qualifications, the possibility of taking examinations in English and the flexibilisation of post-diploma studies.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
The 23rd Fantoche International Animation Film Festival attracted around 22,000 admissions during its six-day run in Baden, northern Switzerland. Both the international and the Swiss main prize went to Lea Favre.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.