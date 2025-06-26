The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss steel traders face price fixing probe

Competition Commission opens cartel investigation against four steel traders in Ticino
Competition Commission opens cartel investigation against four steel traders in Ticino Keystone-SDA
Swiss steel traders face price fixing probe
The Swiss Federal Competition Commission (ComCo) has opened an investigation into four steel traders accused of illegal collusion.

It is suspected that the steel traders coordinated the sale and laying of steel over several years, the Competition Commission announced on Thursday. There were also indications that the companies had divided up customers among themselves.

The Competition Commission has already carried out house searches at several companies. It is now investigating whether there have actually been any antitrust offences.

According to the press release, such an investigation usually takes two years. The accused companies are presumed innocent, it continues.

