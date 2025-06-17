The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss government to help cantons in expelling rejected asylum-seekers

The federal government is to provide greater relief and support to the cantons when it comes to deporting people who are not entitled to asylum in Switzerland.

2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

After the House of Representatives, the Senate adopted a corresponding proposal on Monday.

With this motion, the parliamentary group of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party is calling for the government to examine and implement measures to improve coordination between the cantons and the federal government. For example, to remove obstacles such as early departure times for repatriations.

The cantons that have to deal with a particularly high number of returns of rejected asylum-seekers should also be relieved. The Radical-Liberal Party parliamentary group is considering additional staff to support these cantons or additional financial resources for operational costs.

The motion was the first in a whole series of asylum motions on the Senate’s agenda. Calls to restrict the freedom of movement of asylum-seekers who have committed offences were also on the agenda.

