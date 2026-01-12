Crans-Montana fire victims: 80 still being treated in hospital
Eighty injured people are still hospitalised in Switzerland and abroad following a fatal New Year's Eve fire in a bar in Crans-Montana.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Ten of the patients are in hospitals in the Valais, according to Mathias Reynard, a state councillor in the canton.
For the doctors, the situation is “complicated and difficult”, Raynard added, as he praised the commitment of the nursing staff.
+ Swiss press questions safety regime after fatal fire
Within a few weeks, injured people will leave the major burns centres to go to the Valais hospitals, among others. “Care must also be taken of the nursing staff,” said Raynard.
For the families and people affected by the tragedy, a helpline is to be launched and financial aid granted, he announced.
Returning to the responsibility for the fire, Reynard recalled that it is the work of justice to establish this. “But measures will also have to be taken at all political levels,” he said.
The canton of Valais and the Valais justice system are under the lens of the Swiss and international media. The Valais minister criticised some comments, particularly the “arrogance of certain Swiss-German media”.
More
Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
Translated from Italian with AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.