Crans-Montana fire: 66 burn victims remain in hospital

Twenty-eight people who suffered serious burns in the Crans-Montana fire are still in hospital in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Twenty-eight people who were seriously injured in the New Year's Eve fire in Crans-Montana are still in hospital in Switzerland. Others have been transferred to specialist rehabilitation clinics. And a total of 38 burn victims are in hospital abroad, including 15 Swiss nationals.

Français fr Vingt-huit blessés sont toujours hospitalisés en Suisse

On Monday various Swiss hospitals gave the Keystone-SDA news agency an update on the number of injured people currently being treated following the deadly fire at the Le Constellation bar on January 1. The blaze resulted in a total of 40 deaths and 116 injured.

The Centre hospitalier du Valais romand (CHVR) says it is looking after four patients whose injuries are not life-threatening, compared with ten at the beginning of last week.

“They are still receiving daily care in the reconstructive surgery department – skin grafts and dressing changes – and are receiving psychological support,” says the CHVR. Patients who have left hospital in the last few days have been transferred to the Clinique Romande de Réadaptation in Sion, canton Valais.

At Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), the number of hospitalised patients remains the same as two weeks ago: nine. Two injured people are also being treated at the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG).

Fifteen Swiss still abroad

In German-speaking Switzerland, Zurich University Hospital is still looking after six people. “They are still in a critical phase of their treatment,” says the hospital. Five young victims are in hospital at the Kinderspital, also in Zurich. “They are still in a critical condition,” says the hospital. And two are being treated at St Gallen University Hospital.

According to the latest available data from last Wednesday, 16 patients are being looked after in France, of whom seven are Swiss (including one with dual nationality) and nine French nationals. Nine injured people, all Italians, are in hospital in Italy.

Seven victims of the Crans-Montana tragedy are in Germany (three Swiss, two Serbs, one Australian and one French national).

Finally, six patients are in hospital in Belgium: five Swiss nationals (including one with dual nationality) and one French national.

Fifteen Swiss nationals out of a total of 38 are currently being treated outside Switzerland, according to data sent to Keystone-ATS by the national disaster medicine network KATAMED.

Translated from French by AI/sb

