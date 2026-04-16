Four more suspects indicted in Crans-Montana fire probe
The list of people charged in connection with the Crans-Montana fire tragedy in Switzerland has risen to 13, with four more suspects to appear before prosecutors in May and June.
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The Keystone-ATS news agency learned of the development from a source close to the case.
The current municipal councillor in charge of security for Crans-Montana has been summoned to appear on May 11. The commune’s current deputy head of public security will be questioned the following day.
Jean-Claude Savoy, former president of the municipality of Chermignon (2009-2016), will have to answer questions from the pool of prosecutors and lawyers on May 13. Finally, the former mayor in charge of security (2013-2016) has been summoned to appear on June 3.
Jacques Moretti, manager of the Constellation bar, will reappear before the investiagtion on June 5.
All 13 defendants are charged with negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and negligent arson.
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Adapted from French by AI/mga
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