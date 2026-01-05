All 116 people injured in Crans-Montana fire have been identified
All persons injured in the fire at the bar Le Constellation in Crans-Montana have been identified. This was indicated today by the cantonal police, who also revised downwards the number of injured persons from 119 to 116.
The identification operations of the injured, as well as those of the deceased, were conducted by the Valais cantonal police, the DVI (Disaster Victim Identification) and the Institute of Forensic Medicine, a statement said.
Of the 116 injured, 83 are still hospitalised. Initially, the authorities had spoken of 119 injured. Three people admitted to the emergency room that night had been mistakenly associated with the fire in Crans-Montana.
The injured included 68 Swiss citizens (21 female and 47 male), 21 French, 10 Italian, two Polish, one Belgian, one Portuguese, one Czech, four Serbian, one Australian, one Bosnian, one Congolese, one Luxembourger, as well as four people with dual nationality (France/Finland, Switzerland/Belgium, France/Italy and Italy/Philippines).
On Sunday evening the police announced that they had completed the identification of the forty people who died in the fire. The majority were very young: twenty were minors, the youngest were 14 years old. Only six were 23 or older. Most of the deceased – twenty-two – were Swiss citizens.
