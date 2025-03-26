Cycling accidents in Switzerland rise by 50% in ten years

The number of cycling accidents in Switzerland has increased considerably in the past ten years.

Of these, 84% are due to a loss of control, often caused by distraction or lack of attention, the most frequent sources being headphones and telephones.

Between 2018 and 2022, there were 26,100 cycling accidents on Swiss roads, compared with 17,400 between 2008 and 2012, according to Suva, the Swiss national accident insurance fund, on Wednesday. Generally speaking, the greater the number of cyclists or the longer the distances covered, the more frequent the accidents.

This phenomenon evolves according to various factors such as the weather – especially mild winters – changes in leisure habits or the increased use of the bicycle as a means of transport.

The increase in road accidents involving bicycles is greatest in the 55-64 age group. While there were around 2,300 accidents in this category between 2008 and 2012, the figure rose to 4,700 between 2018 and 2022 (+104%).

Cycling is increasingly popular among policyholders in this age group, according to Suva. Because of the situation during the Covid pandemic, the number of cycling accidents reached an exceptional peak in 2020 in all age groups.

Earphones to blame

According to surveys carried out in 2023 and devoted to distraction on the road by bicycle or electric bike (Niemann and Hertach), a fifth of cyclists said they were distracted. Among 15- to 29-year-olds, wearing headphones is the main source of distraction.

In the 30-44 age group, it is just as distracting as using a mobile phone while cycling. The rate of distraction decreases with age. According to the study, lack of attention is one of the main risk factors in cycling accidents.

Since four out of five cycling accidents (84%) are linked to a loss of control, one needs to remain attentive and think ahead to reduce the risk. “When you’re cycling, it’s important to concentrate on what’s happening on the road so that you always have an overview,” says Andrea Lenz, head of cycling accident prevention at Suva.

“Our prevention measures teach road users to react correctly to dangers, for example by adapting their speed, waving clearly and remaining clearly visible. To prevent accidents, we also need to maintain and encourage interactions such as eye contact between road users”, she explains.

Among its other tips, Suva recommends keeping your phone switched off and your headphones in your bag when cycling, keeping both hands on the handlebars at all times, and improving your visibility: headlights on, bright or reflective clothing and reflectors on your bike.

