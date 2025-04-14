The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Two die in separate ski accidents in Switzerland

Dane dies in accident in ski resort near Nendaz VS
Dane dies in accident in ski resort near Nendaz. Keystone-SDA
Two die in separate ski accidents in Switzerland
A 64-year-old Dane died on Saturday in a skiing accident in the 4 Vallées ski area, southwestern Switzerland. Also in canton Valais on Saturday one skier died and two were seriously injured in Saas-Fee.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to the police, the Danish skier fell on the Col de Chassoure in Siviez, in the Valais municipality of Nendaz, for reasons that are still unclear.

He then slid down a slope. After receiving first aid, the man was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Sion in a critical condition.

The man succumbed to his injuries in the late afternoon, the Valais cantonal police reported on Sunday.

+ Majority of fatal ski accidents happen off-piste

Collision in Saas-Fee

The same day, in Saas-Fee, one skier died and two others were seriously injured during a ski competition in two separate accidents. The death was caused by a collision between two skiers.

For reasons as yet unknown, two ski racers collided on the piste shortly after 11.15am. One of them, an 18-year-old Swiss, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. The second skier, seriously injured, was taken by an Air Zermatt helicopter to hospital in Sion, according to the cantonal police.

+ A call for safer ski slopes in Switzerland  

Ninety minutes earlier, a 26-year-old Swiss skier fell for as yet unknown reasons before leaving the piste. He suffered serious injuries in the fall.

Translated from German and French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

