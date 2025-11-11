Digital technology dominates Swiss free time
Digital technology has taken over leisure activities in French-speaking Switzerland, especially among young people, according to a study. However, reading, sport and cultural outings remain central, with practices varying according to age.
Digital technology has become the norm for the majority of the population. Online films and series, streaming music and social networking are all in demand, particularly among 15- to 24-year-olds, according to the study, based on a survey of 1,000 people across French-speaking Switzerland and recently published by the Observatoire romand de la culture (ORC).
Most of these activities are carried out at home, but around a quarter of people also consume them on the move.
Book reading, on the other hand, crosses generations. While books are still read by people of all ages, older people read more often: 35% of those aged 65 and over read “very often”, compared with just 10% of those aged 15-24.
