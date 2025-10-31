Swiss educators demand changes in language teaching
Switzerland must invest in language teaching, according to the Swiss Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Early contact with a second national language and Switzerland’s regional language cultures is important, it said, because Switzerland is a Willensnation, a nation united by choice.
Language teaching is a prerequisite for Switzerland’s competitiveness, according to a statement issued on Friday following the annual meeting of the Conference of Cantonal Ministers of Education in Lucerne. All pupils should benefit from good teaching in the national languages and English, it said.
+ Young Swiss must learn second national language, says government
At this event, the Conference adopted a declaration on the coordination of language teaching. This is because the review of the attainment of basic competences in the second national language identified a need to adapt educational objectives and curricula.
Language teaching must be intensified by increasing exchange activities, it said.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.