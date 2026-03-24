The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Driver on drugs smacks into back of Swiss police vehicle

Drugged driver crashes into police car in Hochdorf
The police estimate the damage to property at CHF15,000. Keystone-SDA

A driver under the influence of drugs rear-ended a police van in Hochdorf, canton Lucerne, on Monday.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Driver on drugs smacks into back of Swiss police vehicle
Listening: Driver on drugs smacks into back of Swiss police vehicle
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A rapid drug test came back positive, Lucerne police said on Tuesday. The 42-year-old had to undergo a blood and urine test. His driving licence was suspended.

The police estimate the damage to property at CHF15,000 ($18,950).

The accident occurred shortly before 4pm on Monday on the main road at the Braui roundabout. Nobody was injured.

More

More

Demographics

Driver faces $1,000,000 speeding fine

This content was published on A driver who hit headlines around the world for getting clocked in Switzerland at 290km/h (180mph) faces a world record fine of a million francs.

Read more: Driver faces $1,000,000 speeding fine

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR