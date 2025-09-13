E-cars account for 10.5% of new registrations in the canton of Zug
Nowhere else in Switzerland are electric cars as popular as in Zug. Currently, 10.5% of cars registered in the canton of Zug are purely electric, as new data from the online platform Energie Reporter and Energie Schweiz and Geoimpact show.
The cantons of Zurich (6.1%) and Lucerne (5%) follow at a considerable distance. Bringing up the rear are Geneva (3.4%), Uri and Jura (3.5% each). On average, 4.8 per cent of cars on Swiss roads are currently electric.
After a lull last year, new registrations of electric cars have risen again this year. In terms of newly registered models, the market share of electric cars was 20.5 per cent between January and August. Plug-in hybrids and petrol-only cars are still more popular.
