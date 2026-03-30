Swiss economic outlook deteriorates significantly
Expectations for the Swiss economy deteriorated significantly in March, according to the KOF Economic Barometer. The leading indicator has fallen well below the long-term average.
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The barometer fell by 7.7 points to 96.1 points, the KOF Institute at federal technology institute ETH Zurich said on Monday. The long-term average value of 100 points was last undershot after the tariff shock in August and September 2025.
The latest drop below the 100-point mark comes as a surprise. According to a survey by the news agency AWP, economists had expected values of 100 to 104 points in advance.
According to the KOF Institute, the economic slowdown is taking place across a broad front. Both the production-side and the demand-side indicator bundles included in the economic barometer reflected the gloomy outlook. In particular, the indicator bundles for the manufacturing industry and foreign demand had to take a back seat.
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The KOF Economic Barometer is a so-called leading composite indicator. It is based on a large number of indicators and is intended to show how the Swiss economy will develop in the near future.
Adapted from German by AI/ts
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