Swiss airline Edelweiss cancels US and Oman flights as oil prices rise
Swiss airline Edelweiss has cancelled some routes to the United States and Oman due to reduced passenger demand and rising fuel prices, aggravated by the geopolitical situation.
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In a statement issued today, the Swiss holiday airline explains that the adjustment particularly affects the connections to North America in the summer schedule.
Flights to Denver and Seattle have been completely eliminated, while on the route to Las Vegas frequencies will be reduced in late spring and autumn. Connections to Mascate and Salalah in Oman in the Arabian Peninsula will also be cancelled in the winter schedule 2026/27.
Among the main reasons for these changes Edelweiss cites the continuing repercussions of the geopolitical situation, with particular reference to the conflict in the Middle East, which affects both the cost of fuel and demand for some US destinations.
Passengers already holding tickets for cancelled flights will be redirected to alternative connections, mainly within the Lufthansa group, or will be able to obtain a full refund of their ticket price.
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Switzerland faces a steep energy bill due to the Middle East conflict
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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