Swiss energy consumption rose slightly in 2025

Energy consumption rose slightly in 2025 by 0.2% to 777,870 terajoules Keystone-SDA

Switzerland’s final energy consumption rose slightly in 2025 compared to the previous year, by 0.2% to 777,870 terajoules (TJ).

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The main reasons were the colder weather compared with the previous year and the increase in aviation fuel sales.

The number of heating degree days rose by 5.6% compared with the previous year, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy announced on Thursday.

Other factors that determine the long-term upward trend in energy consumption have also risen. These include the permanent resident population, economic output, the number of motor vehicles and the housing stock.

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Compared with the previous year, sales of aviation fuels rose by 3.2% and are now just below the highest consumption level recorded in 2018. Petrol and diesel sales, on the other hand, fell by 1% overall.

According to the latest figures, fossil fuels account for approximately one third of total final energy consumption. Consumption of biofuels increased compared with the previous year (+9.5%). Their share of total petrol and diesel sales also rose, exceeding 5% for the first time.

Slight increase in electricity

Electricity consumption rose by 0.8%. However, consumption of extra-light heating oil and natural gas fell by 4.3% and 1.1% respectively compared with the previous year. These three energy sources account for around half of final energy consumption.

The use of industrial waste for energy purposes rose by 2.1%. By contrast, consumption of coal and petroleum coke fell by a total of 21.1%, whilst consumption of medium and heavy heating oil remained at zero. The share of these four energy sources in total final energy consumption is low (less than 2%).

According to the Swiss Federal Office of Energy, renewable energy sources are increasingly replacing fossil fuels for heating. For instance, the use of ambient heat via heat pumps rose by 8.4%.

The renewable share of district heating continued to rise, reaching 44.7% in 2025. By contrast, the consumption of solar thermal energy and wood fuel fell slightly (-1.5% and -0.5% respectively).

The direct use of biogas increased by 0.5%. Taking into account the biogas fed into the natural gas network (which is statistically classified as gas), this results in a 12.9% increase in biogas consumption.

The share of renewable energy sources in total final energy consumption stood at 27.5% in 2025.

In 2025, Swiss electricity consumption (final consumption) rose by around 0.8% compared with the previous year to 58.0 terawatt-hours (TWh).

Domestic electricity generation fell by around 16.7% to 67.5 TWh. In 2025, 55.5% of electricity generation came from hydroelectric power stations (run-of-river power stations 24.2%, storage power stations 31.3%), 27.2% from nuclear power stations and 17.3% from thermal and renewable power generation plants (thermal generation 5.3%, wind power 0.2% and photovoltaics 11.8%).

Translated from German by AI/mga

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