ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: ETH climate researcher honoured with the German Environmental Award
Swiss climate researcher Sonia Isabelle Seneviratne from ETH Zurich receives the German Environmental Award 2025. She shares the prize, endowed with 500,000 euros, with the management duo of the steel galvanising company Zinq.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
ETH-Klimaforscherin mit dem Deutschen Umweltpreis ausgezeichnet
Original
The ETH professor has used new research methods and pioneering studies on land-climate dynamics to highlight the interactions between soil moisture, vegetation, evaporation and the atmosphere in international discourse, the German Federal Environmental Foundation announced on Friday.
According to the “brilliant climate scientist”, the ecosystem function of terrestrial vegetation as a reservoir for climate-damaging greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide is at risk due to increased drought as a result of climate change.
The German Environmental Award will be presented on 26 October in Chemnitz.
Translated from German by DeepL/ds
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Police end attempted occupation of Zurich’s Platzspitz square
This content was published on
A large contingent of police prevented an attempted occupation of the Platzspitz area behind the National Museum in Zurich on Friday afternoon. They checked over 200 people and ordered them away. The group of occupiers cited anti-capitalist motives as the reason for the action.
Breakthrough Swiss research decodes thawing permafrost
This content was published on
For the first time a research team in Switzerland has measured how much of the Alpine permafrost has thawed. This helps scientists understand how climate change is affecting mountains’ permanently frozen ground.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.