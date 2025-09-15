The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets summer traffic records

Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets new summer holiday record
Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets new summer holiday record Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets summer traffic records
Listening: Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse sets summer traffic records

More than 2.4 million passengers used Euroairport Basel-Mulhouse during the summer holiday period. This is a new record and corresponds to 9% increase over the previous year.

This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

Euroairport also set a record for the month of August with over one million passengers travelling. In addition, 36,802 passengers travelled on August 8, more than ever before on a single day, according to the communiqué on Monday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite the high volume and temporary capacity bottlenecks due to the air traffic controllers’ strike in France, Euroairport’s operations were “largely stable”. Waiting times at security and border controls remained “moderate”. The delays for arriving flights were longer than for departures, the report continues.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Two trams collide in Zurich Oerlikon

More

Two trams collide in Zurich suburb

This content was published on Two trams collided in Zurich Oerlikon on Monday afternoon. Three people suffered moderate injuries, including the two drivers.

Read more: Two trams collide in Zurich suburb

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR