Lea Favre wins big at Fantoche animation festival

The 23rd Fantoche International Animation Film Festival attracted around 22,000 admissions during its six-day run in Baden, northern Switzerland. Both the international and the Swiss main prize went to Lea Favre.

As the winner of the Best Film category, the animator from French-speaking Switzerland qualified for the Oscars with Qui part à la chasse (Hunting), the organisers said on Sunday. Favre was the first filmmaker ever to win both main prizes.

The Audience Award in the International Competition went to Winter in March by Natalia Mirzoyan, while the Audience Award in the Swiss Competition went to Double or Nothing by Tokay. The children’s jury also selected Bobel’s Kitchen by Fiona Rolland as Best Kids film, while Wolfie by Philippe Kastner received the Children’s Audience Award.

The theme of this year’s Fantoche was “9 to 5” and aimed to show different perspectives on the everyday world of work. In addition to the focus and the award ceremony, the coming-of-age story Memoir of a Snail by Australian Oscar winner Adam Elliot was also an audience favourite, the organisers said.

The 22,000 admissions represented a slight increase on the previous year, when 21,500 admissions were recorded. The film festival included around 100 different film and supporting programmes.

