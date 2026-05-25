Ex-Raiffeisen bank CEO fined for tax evasion

Federal Court: Pierin Vincenz fined several million euros in taxes Keystone-SDA

The former head of Raiffeisen bank, Pierin Vincenz, will have to pay a fine of just under CHF1 million ($1.28 million) for tax evasion. At the beginning of May, the Swiss Federal Court rejected an appeal against this penalty, confirming a ruling by the Cantonal Court.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr TF: une amende fiscale de plusieurs millions contre Pierin Vincenz Original Read more: TF: une amende fiscale de plusieurs millions contre Pierin Vincenz

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The SonntagsZeitung was the first to reveal that the former head of Raiffeisen had to pay a fine of almost CHF1 million for tax evasion. A Federal Supreme Court ruling dated May 1, 2026 was also consulted by the Keystone-ATS news agency.

In April 2025, the Cantonal Court of Appenzell Ausserrhoden ruled that Pierin Vincenz had not correctly declared CHF3.4 million between 2012 and 2015 and fined him CHF980,000 for tax evasion. Vincenz had contested the ruling, but the Federal Court rejected his appeal in early May. The former banker will also have to pay CHF12,500 in legal costs.

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The tax proceedings brought by the Appenzell Ausserrhoden authorities against the former head of Raiffeisen were not public knowledge until recently. The authorities had suspected tax evasion because of the criminal proceedings against the former banker in Zurich. The Zurich public prosecutor’s office is accusing him and his long-time partner Beat Stocker of disloyal management, fraud by profession, breach of trust, forgery of documents and unfair competition.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

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