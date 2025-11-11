Swiss launch first national campaign against domestic violence

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has launched the first national prevention campaign against domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. The campaign will run for several years and will be aimed at various target groups.

The campaign was developed by the Federal Office for Gender Equality in collaboration with an alliance of the government, cantons, municipalities and civil society organisations. One of its main tasks is to offer assistance to the various groups concerned.

The interior ministry points out that violence against women causes immense suffering in Switzerland every day. In 2024 the police recorded 21,127 offences relating to domestic violence, 6% more than in 2023 and around 40% of all recorded offences.

Women account for almost 70% of victims, and more than half of all homicides committed in Switzerland take place in the home. And according to the NGOs, the number of feminicides is set to rise by 2025.

