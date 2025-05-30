The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Saturday set to be tropical in some Swiss regions

First tropical day tomorrow in some Swiss regions
First tropical day tomorrow in some Swiss regions Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Saturday set to be tropical in some Swiss regions
The thermometer is rising in Switzerland. On Saturday the Lake Geneva, Valais and Basel regions are expected to record the first tropical day of the year, with temperatures exceeding 30°C, according to MeteoSwiss.

Keystone-SDA

Friday is also very sunny, with summer temperatures between 26°C and 28°C in the afternoon. On Saturday the heat is expected to be even more intense, despite a slight cloud cover at higher altitudes, with the mercury hovering between 28°C and 30°C.

On Sunday, temperatures should continue to be mild at the beginning of the day, but the air will be a little more unstable, increasing the risk of showers and thunderstorms. In the afternoon this trend is expected to become more pronounced, with thunderstorms expected mainly in the mountains, according to the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss).

+ Climate solution for the future: How to keep cities cool during heatwaves?

The showers are expected to continue on Monday morning. The thermometer, meanwhile, will drop about ten degrees, with temperatures hovering around 20°C until mid-week.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

