Flights from Zurich less delayed than last summer

From the beginning of June to mid-August, 49% of the 17,000 commercial flights took off with a delay of more than 15 minutes. In summer 2024, however, the figure was significantly higher at 58%.
The average duration of the delay also improved. Instead of 44 minutes as in the previous year, travellers only had to wait an average of 38 minutes for their departure this summer. This was the result of an analysis of the airport’s online departure table. Some of the delays could also sometimes be made up during the flight.
The number of flights that were postponed into the night due to delays also fell. This summer, 116 aircraft took off between 11pm and 11:30pm – the half hour set aside for reducing delays. This compares to 231 in 2024.
This half hour to reduce delays is currently being debated at a political level: a cantonal “night rest” initiative is calling for a reduction in operating hours from 6am to 11pm.
The issue of delays is a perennial favourite when it comes to air travel, especially in summer. Airports and airlines are therefore committed to improving punctuality. In addition to additional staff, Zurich Airport, for example, uses a camera system that detects delays in aircraft preparation at an early stage and a planning system to optimise processes.
The airline SWISS introduced 300 measures last autumn. These include an increase in transfer times, turnaround managers to improve aircraft handling and higher reserves. On Thursday, SWISS will publicly review its summer flight operations.
According to the data analysed by AWP, 51% of SWISS flights from Zurich were delayed between June and mid-August, compared to 61% in the previous year.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
