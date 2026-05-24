Swiss Gaza flotilla members return home

Flotilla: the Swiss have returned home Keystone-SDA

Seven Swiss members of the Gaza Flotilla, who were arrested by Israel, have returned to Switzerland. They denounced the lack of support from the Swiss authorities.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Flottiglia: gli svizzeri sono rientrati in Patria Original Read more: Flottiglia: gli svizzeri sono rientrati in Patria

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Seven of the eight Swiss participants, wearing keffiyehs on their heads, landed at Geneva airport on Saturday, welcomed by family members and activists who had taken part in previous flotilla missions.

The Israeli army had stopped the boats heading towards Palestinian territory on Monday. After the interception, the 400 or so participants were placed in detention, first on ships and later in Israel.

According to a statement posted on Instagram in front of the airport, the participants were subjected to physical, psychological and sexual violence, described as “extremely serious”.

Also in the crosshairs was the attitude of the Swiss authorities, which merely reminded them that participation in the flotilla was the individual responsibility of each member, an activist said.

This position is deemed “appalling” because – according to an activist – Switzerland is ignoring several obligations under international law.

“The Confederation had been warned of the concrete risk of torture, and this is exactly what happened,” the activist added, while some present accused Switzerland, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and part of the media of “complicity” with Israel.

Medical support is now planned for the flotilla members. Claire Dechamboux, a lawyer for the participants, explained to RTS that some doctors in Lausanne have opened a special post to receive the activists and draw up possible medical reports.

“We don’t yet know their state of health precisely,” said the lawyer. “Traumatised people cannot be questioned immediately in depth: the psychological process takes time and it is necessary to protect them in this respect as well.”

Adapted from Italian by AI/mga

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