Five arrested in Switzerland in human-trafficking raid

Members of the group had targeted disadvantaged women in Romania via social media, Eurojust, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, announced on Tuesday. Thirteen people were arrested in Romania, five in Switzerland – four in the city of Zurich and one in canton Solothurn.
According to the information provided, the suspected human traffickers pretended to love the victims or lured them abroad with the promise that they could perform sex work there under lucrative conditions.
In reality, the victims were forced to work under degrading conditions. Even pregnant women were forced into prostitution.
According to Eurojust, the gang rented flats and advertised the women’s services on escort websites.
From 2022, the gang operated in several cities in German-speaking Switzerland, particularly Zurich, according to the press release. It had previously been active in other European countries for more than seven years.
After moving to Switzerland, the alleged leader of the group began recruiting new members, according to Eurojust. He had built up a “school of criminals” and taught others to enslave and exploit victims.
It was initially unclear exactly when the arrests were made in Switzerland. However, Eurojust said that the investigations had ended in a “day of action” on Tuesday. On the Swiss side, the public prosecutor’s office of canton Zurich and the Zurich city police carried out the operation. The Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA initially received no response to enquiries from the public prosecutor’s office, the city police and the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol).
According to Eurojust, the suspected victims of the human traffickers were brought to safety. They received support from a specialised counselling service. In Romania, the raid was also directed against people who allegedly provided logistical support to the main perpetrators and laundered money for them.
The raid in Romania was carried out by police units in the regions of Bacău, Neamț and Iași in the north-east of the country.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.
Climate Alliance presents action plan on 20th anniversary
This content was published on
The Swiss Climate Alliance has presented an action plan showing how Switzerland could make a success of the energy transition and achieve a net zero balance within ten years.
UBS economists more confident about Swiss economy in 2025
This content was published on
UBS economists have revised upwards their estimates of Swiss GDP growth for the current year. However, they are more pessimistic for next year, due to the spectre of US tariffs.
Swiss parliamentary committees approve negotiating mandate with US
This content was published on
Following the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, the Senate's sister committee is also in favour of the government's negotiating mandate on trade relations with the US.
Situation in Blatten stable but steady rockfall continues
This content was published on
The situation in the landslide area of Blatten in southwestern Switzerland remained stable during Monday night. On the Kleine Nesthorn, however, smaller rockfalls continue to occur.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.