Jellyfish discovered in Swiss swimming lake
Canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland is one species richer: freshwater jellyfish have been found in the Rheinauen lake in Trimmis.
The non-venomous animal poses no danger to swimmers, the canton announced on Friday.
The largely transparent cnidarian was observed and filmed in the bathing lake in mid-September. A video shows the freshwater jellyfish, which measures a maximum of 2.5 centimetres, in the water.
Craspedacusta sowerbii, known as the the peach blossom jellyfish or freshwater jellyfish, is found in slow-flowing and stagnant waters where the shore zone can warm considerably. Its diet consists of small crustaceans, rotifers and protozoa.
Freshwater jellyfish are harmless to humans and have nothing to do with poor water quality. It is the only freshwater species of the genus Craspedacusta that has spread beyond East Asia.
