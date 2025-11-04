Fribourg names square in honour of humanitarian Barbe Schinner

Fribourg: a square in honour of humanitarian Barbe Schinner

The city of Fribourg has inaugurated Barbe Schinner Square. In doing so, it is honouring the memory of a woman renowned for her humanitarian commitment and devotion to those wounded in war.

Français fr Fribourg: une place en l'honneur de l'humanitaire Barbe Schinner

The new square adjoins the Rue des Alpes in Fribourg’s old town. At the official inauguration on Tuesday, the authorities paid tribute to Barbe Schinner, an emblematic figure of charity and military history, according to a press release.

Born on July 18, 1746, in Fribourg, where she died on December 16, 1816, Barbe Schinner worked as a midwife. She distinguished herself during the Swiss campaign (1799) by treating Austrian, Russian and French soldiers in Fribourg. She is known for having dedicated herself to caring for the wounded and sick in a selfless manner and without distinction of origin.

Schinner was rewarded in 1801 by Archduke Charles of Austria for her courage and compassion. Described as a pioneer of humanitarian aid, Schinner was the subject of a biography published in 1875 in the International Review of the Red Cross.

The inauguration of the new square also marks the end of redevelopment work on the area between the road and the Rue des Alpes.

