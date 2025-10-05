Switzerland calls for concrete action on Gaza
In light of recent developments in Gaza, the Swiss foreign ministry is calling for the release of all hostages, a cessation of hostilities and immediate humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip as immediate priorities.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Switzerland calls on all parties to the conflict to act without delay and in full compliance with international law, says a foreign ministry post on X, in which the Confederation thanks all mediators.
Switzerland, it goes on to say, is prepared to support all concrete measures aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. The basis must be the two-state solution.
+ Nine of 19 Swiss Gaza activists travelling back to Switzerland
On Friday night, Hamas accepted parts of the plan developed by US President Donald Trump to end the Gaza war, including in principle the release of all hostages. In parallel, the Islamist group demanded further negotiations on certain details of the plan. Trump then called on Israel to immediately cease bombing the Gaza Strip.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
News
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.