The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Gaza: the head of UNRWA regrets that Switzerland is not doing more

Gaza: the head of UNRWA regrets that Switzerland is not doing more
Gaza: the head of UNRWA regrets that Switzerland is not doing more Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Gaza: the head of UNRWA regrets that Switzerland is not doing more
Listening: Gaza: the head of UNRWA regrets that Switzerland is not doing more

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has criticised Switzerland for not taking the lead in demanding an immediate resumption of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Philippe Lazzarini, a Swiss national, has called on Bern to take the lead in such initiatives.

Twenty-four Western countries appealed to Israel on Monday for an immediate and complete resumption of operations in Gaza, without interference. “I don’t know what else Switzerland needs to make up its mind,” UNWRA’s Commissioner General said in an interview with Le Temps.

+ Can UNRWA report restore confidence in the organisation?

“It is regrettable that Switzerland, a country with a humanitarian tradition, but which is also home to humanitarian Geneva, which is currently going through a serious crisis, is not taking a stand. I think that a country like ours should take the lead in initiatives of this kind”, he added.

More

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
25 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
7 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR