Gaza: the head of UNRWA regrets that Switzerland is not doing more

Philippe Lazzarini, a Swiss national, has called on Bern to take the lead in such initiatives.
Twenty-four Western countries appealed to Israel on Monday for an immediate and complete resumption of operations in Gaza, without interference. “I don’t know what else Switzerland needs to make up its mind,” UNWRA’s Commissioner General said in an interview with Le Temps.
“It is regrettable that Switzerland, a country with a humanitarian tradition, but which is also home to humanitarian Geneva, which is currently going through a serious crisis, is not taking a stand. I think that a country like ours should take the lead in initiatives of this kind”, he added.
A Geneva-based NGO is Israel’s answer to aid in Gaza
The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an NGO backed by Israel and the US, will privatise aid into Gaza. The UN has strongly opposed the plan.
