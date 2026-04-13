Geneva-based shipping giant MSC handed over to next generation

Msc: ownership passes from Gianluigi Aponte to his sons Diego and Alexa Keystone-SDA

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's leading Italian-Swiss container shipping group, announced the transfer of ownership from its founder Gianluigi Aponte to his children Diego and Alexa Aponte.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Msc: proprietà passa da Gianluigi Aponte ai figli Diego e Alexa Original Read more: Msc: proprietà passa da Gianluigi Aponte ai figli Diego e Alexa

The transition, which took place during the last quarter of 2025, represents a significant milestone in the history of the Geneva-based company, a note explained. MSC will continue to focus on its core business, maritime freight transport, with Gianluigi Aponte retaining his role as executive chairman of the group.

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Diego Aponte is Group President and Alexa Aponte is Group Chief Financial Officer. Both are Italian nationals but were brought up in Switzerland and are currently Swiss residents.

“I am incredibly proud of this historic moment. Passing ownership to my children is not only a reflection of their dedication and achievements, but also a continuation of our family’s centuries long maritime heritage. With Diego and Alexa at the helm, I am confident that our Group will continue to thrive and honour our family’s legacy of innovation, resilience, and unwavering commitment to the sea,” said Gianluigi Aponte said in a press releaseExternal link.

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More MSC: The secretive Geneva shipping family with the global empire This content was published on They control 20% of global container transport on the high seas and are the fifth-richest Swiss family: the very secretive Aponte family. Read more: MSC: The secretive Geneva shipping family with the global empire

MSC is privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. The company has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with a fleet of 1,000 vessels.

The MSC Group’s activities now include overland transportation, logistics and a growing portfolio of port terminal operations. MSC’s shipping line sails on 300 trade routes and calls at 520 ports, carrying some 30 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) annually. The MSC Group, including its cruise businesses, employs 200,000 people worldwide.

Thanks to the scale of operations of MSC, Switzerland – a country without its own sea access – has risen to become the largest container ship nation in the world. The previous global fleet leader, Germany, has fallen back to third place and China follows Switzerland in second place.

Adapted from Italian by AI/ac

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