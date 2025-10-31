Eurovision: Hazel Brugger wins German Comedy Award
Swiss comedian Hazel Brugger has been given the German Comedy Award for her co-hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel.
This was announced by the Cologne Comedy Festival on Friday.
The 31-year-old was honoured with a “special prize” for her performance. Brugger was part of the team of presenters who hosted Eurovision in Basel.
“With her authentic, quick-witted and wonderfully unconventional presentation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, Hazel Brugger inspired an audience of millions and gave the ESC a fresh zeitgeist,” it said in the citation.
“Instead of staging glamour, she remained true to herself as a comedienne: charming, spontaneous and self-deprecating.”
