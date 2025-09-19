Double Gaza demo in Lausanne sees clashes with police

Hundreds attend pro-Israel and pro-Palestine rally in Lausanne Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Lausanne on Thursday evening in favour of Israel on the one hand and the Palestinians on the other. During the counter-demonstration to the pro-Israel silent march, there were clashes between pro-Palestine demonstrators and the police.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Hunderte an Pro-Israel- und an Pro-Palästina-Kundgebung in Lausanne Original Read more: Hunderte an Pro-Israel- und an Pro-Palästina-Kundgebung in Lausanne

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The numerous law enforcement officers present had to use tear gas grenades and a water truck, among other things, to push back the pro-Palestinian activists, whose demonstration was not authorised.

The situation came to a head after the demonstration had moved from Place de la Riponne to St-Laurent. Calm returned at around 7:30pm.

According to a count by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA, more than 2,000 people took part in this counter-demonstration. Waving numerous Palestinian flags, those present loudly chanted their support for the Palestinian people and verbally attacked the “colonial state” of the “Zionists”.

+ Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state

The Israel sympathisers remained in Ouchy by the lake. More than 200 people took part in the silent march organised by the Swiss-Israeli Association and approved by the Lausanne police. Under police protection, the demonstrators with Israeli and Swiss flags remained in the area of the old harbour and marched behind a banner with the motto of the rally: “For Israel – Against Anti-Semitism”.

At the end of the rally, at around 7:30 pm, the organisers took the floor and demanded the release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content