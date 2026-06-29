Implenia wins CHF250m contract in Sweden

Implenia wins a 250 million franc contract in Sweden Keystone-SDA

Swiss construction giant Implenia announced on Monday that it had secured a contract worth over CHF250 million ($310 million) in Sweden. The Zurich-based group is to build the Korsvägen underground station in Gothenburg, on the country’s west coast.

Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Implenia remporte un contrat de 250 millions de francs en Suède Original Read more: Implenia remporte un contrat de 250 millions de francs en Suède

The contract, awarded by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket), also includes the installation of technical systems, according to a press release.

This project forms part of the development of the new West Link line, connecting several stations, with a view to strengthening the rail network and improving access to the city’s main attractions.

Back in 2024, Trafikverket had already selected Implenia to build another section of this new line, including a railway tunnel and the new Haga underground station.

More

More Swizerland will keep building tunnels, says construction firm chief This content was published on Implenia CEO André Wyss emphasised the importance of tunnel construction in view of urbanisation and the growing transport needs in Europe. Read more: Swizerland will keep building tunnels, says construction firm chief

Translated from French, sub-edited by ts

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories