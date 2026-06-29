Implenia wins CHF250m contract in Sweden
Swiss construction giant Implenia announced on Monday that it had secured a contract worth over CHF250 million ($310 million) in Sweden. The Zurich-based group is to build the Korsvägen underground station in Gothenburg, on the country’s west coast.
The contract, awarded by the Swedish Transport Administration (Trafikverket), also includes the installation of technical systems, according to a press release.
This project forms part of the development of the new West Link line, connecting several stations, with a view to strengthening the rail network and improving access to the city’s main attractions.
Back in 2024, Trafikverket had already selected Implenia to build another section of this new line, including a railway tunnel and the new Haga underground station.
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Translated from French, sub-edited by ts
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