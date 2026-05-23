Great organ restored at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Geneva
Visitors will be able to attend the inauguration of the restored Metzler organ at St Peter's Cathedral to mark the 490th anniversary of the Reformation in Geneva.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Two concerts are scheduled for May 29 and May 31, said the Protestant Church of Geneva. Another will follow a week later.
As part of the Church Assembly, a “Black Church” show will take place on May 30. A discussion will accompany the songs.
+ The organ that went back to the future
The following day, a theatrical adaptation of the book The Walking Man will explore the relationship between movement and immobility.
+ Calvin auditorium appeals for organ donations
Adapted from French by AI/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.