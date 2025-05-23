Swiss arrest in European dark net raid

The international raid, dubbed “RapTor”, dismantled networks trafficking drugs, weapons and counterfeit goods. The suspects were identified during the dismantling of the dark web markets Nemesis, Tor2Door, Bohemia and Kingdom Markets.
Many of them made thousands of sales on illegal markets using encryption tools and cryptocurrencies to cover their tracks.
Officers seized more than 180 firearms, over two tonnes of drugs and €184 million in cash and cryptocurrencies during the operation, which included arrests in ten countries, including Germany, France, Austria, Britain and the United States.
