The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss and French presidents discuss US tariffs

Keller-Sutter and Macron discuss US tariffs in Paris
Keller-Sutter and Macron discuss US tariffs in Paris Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss and French presidents discuss US tariffs
Listening: Swiss and French presidents discuss US tariffs

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée in Paris on Tuesday to discuss the EU treaties and geopolitical challenges. US tariffs were also part of the bilateral talks.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Macron assured Finance Minister Keller-Sutter, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, that he would endeavour to ensure that Switzerland is spared any trade policy reactions from the EU to the US customs policy, the Swiss finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Both the EU and Switzerland are currently negotiating a trade agreement with the US.

+ What is a tariff? A quick guide

They also discussed the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East and Iran, according to the statement. Keller-Sutter reaffirmed Switzerland’s willingness to offer good offices and engage in the search for peace solutions.

The G7 summit in Évian was also discussed. France is planning to organise the high-level meeting in June 2026 in the municipality on the French shore of Lake Geneva. Cooperation in the area of security was also discussed.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Would you work for your municipality or country for free?

The Swiss militia system gives many people political responsibility but no salary. Would that be something for your country?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
54 Likes
57 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Wetlands in Switzerland are in poor condition

More

Wetlands in Switzerland in poor condition

This content was published on Swiss moors and floodplains are in a poor state. Researchers say further efforts are needed to preserve these biotopes in the long term.

Read more: Wetlands in Switzerland in poor condition
Flight ban for drones during the three Euro games in St. Gallen

More

Drones banned during the three Euro games in St Gallen

This content was published on The St. Gallen government has issued a temporary ban on flying drones around the football stadium in St. Gallen. The measure will apply on three match days of Euro 2025, which starts on Wednesday.

Read more: Drones banned during the three Euro games in St Gallen
Free movement: labour immigration to Switzerland

More

EU nationals come to Switzerland primarily to work

This content was published on Given the demographic slowdown, the Swiss labour market must remain open, argues the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in its annual report on the free movement of people.

Read more: EU nationals come to Switzerland primarily to work
UN expert accuses Glencore of complicity with Israel

More

UN expert accuses Glencore of complicity with Israel

This content was published on The UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian Territories has accused Zug-based Glencore of profiting from an Israeli economy that has become "an economy of genocide".

Read more: UN expert accuses Glencore of complicity with Israel
According to a survey, electricity prices will fall in 2026

More

Swiss electricity prices predicted to fall in 2026

This content was published on Electricity prices in 2026 are likely to be lower than this year, according to a survey. The main reason is the fall in prices on the electricity market.

Read more: Swiss electricity prices predicted to fall in 2026
Switzerland and Côte d'Ivoire sign agreement on cultural assets

More

Switzerland and Ivory Coast sign agreement on cultural assets

This content was published on Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider signed an agreement on cultural assets with Ivorian Culture Minister Françoise Remarck in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday. It is the first of its kind to be concluded with a country from the region.

Read more: Switzerland and Ivory Coast sign agreement on cultural assets
Aargau cantonal police capture a king snake in Veltheim AG

More

Kingsnake captured in Swiss garden

This content was published on A snake almost one-and-a-half metres long was discovered on Saturday in a garden in Veltheim, northern Switzerland. It was a red, black and white kingsnake.

Read more: Kingsnake captured in Swiss garden

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR