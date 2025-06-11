The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss bank Raiffeisen appoints new CEO

Gabriel Brenna, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) since 2021, has been appointed head of Raiffeisen Switzerland. The new CEO will take up his post on December 1, according to a Raiffeisen press release issued on Wednesday.

Gabriel Brenna takes over from Heinz Huber, who stepped down at the end of December 2024. Until Gabriel Brenna takes over, Christian Poerschke will continue in the role ad interim. He will then resume his role as CFO of Raiffeisen Switzerland.

A dual citizen of Switzerland and Italy, Brenna studied at the Federal Technology Institute in Lausanne (EPFL), Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University (US). In 2004, he obtained a doctorate from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETHZ).

For its part, Liechtensteinische Landesbank (LLB) has issued a statement praising Brenna’s achievements since his appointment to the Management Board in 2012 and as CEO from 2021. Until a replacement is found, CFO Christoph Reich will take over as CEO ad interim. LLB states that the recruitment process has been launched.

