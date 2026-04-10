Lufthansa strike leads to flight cancellations in Switzerland
A strike by Lufthansa flight attendants also impacted air traffic in Switzerland. There were eight flight cancellations in Basel, four in Geneva and six in Zurich on Friday.
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At the end of the Easter travel wave, Lufthansa cabin crew went on strike, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations. The cabin crew union Ufo called on around 20,000 flight attendants to stop work from midnight. The strike is also affecting operations at the three major Swiss airports.
In Basel, four arrivals and four Lufthansa departures were cancelled on Friday. The development is being closely monitored.
The same applies in Zurich. Six Lufthansa flights each between Zurich and Frankfurt were cancelled, a spokeswoman for Zurich Airport told Keystone-SDA. And in Geneva, two outbound and two return flights to Frankfurt and Munich were cancelled.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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