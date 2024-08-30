Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Male chicks identified before hatching in Switzerland

Swiss egg farmers are using the latest technology to determine the gender of chicks, which helps decide which will be allowed to hatch.

The non-invasive sexing technique is used to identify male chicks that have not yet hatched. Male chicks are routinely euthanised by the egg producing industry because they do not lay eggs as adults.

+ Read why Switzerland banned the shredding of male chicks

Thanks to the so-called ‘in-ovo’ sex determination with special imaging technology, the sex can be determined before the onset of pain sensation in the 11th or 12th day of incubation, the egg industry announced on Friday.

+ How well are Swiss animals protected?

A joint solution for phasing out the killing of chicks has been developed with all players in the value chain and a milestone has been set in the ethically controversial topic of male chicks.

According to the Association of Swiss Egg Producers, Gallosuisse, it can be assumed that eggs in direct marketing will become up to 1.5 centimes more expensive, depending on the category. As in the past, everyone will remain independent and free to set their own sales prices.

