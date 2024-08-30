Male chicks identified before hatching in Switzerland

Thanks to the so-called ‘in-ovo’ sex determination with special imaging technology, the sex can be determined before the onset of pain sensation in the 11th or 12th day of incubation, the egg industry announced on Friday.
A joint solution for phasing out the killing of chicks has been developed with all players in the value chain and a milestone has been set in the ethically controversial topic of male chicks.
According to the Association of Swiss Egg Producers, Gallosuisse, it can be assumed that eggs in direct marketing will become up to 1.5 centimes more expensive, depending on the category. As in the past, everyone will remain independent and free to set their own sales prices.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
