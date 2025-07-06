Man dies on Swiss toboggan run

Man dies in accident on toboggan run in Matten near Interlaken BE Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A 35-year-old man has died in a work accident at the valley station of the Heimwehfluh toboggan run in Matten near Interlaken, canton Bern.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mann stirbt bei Unfall auf Rodelbahn in Matten bei Interlaken BE Original Read more: Mann stirbt bei Unfall auf Rodelbahn in Matten bei Interlaken BE

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss man fell out of the toboggan during a test run and suffered fatal injuries, according to the cantonal police.

The accident at work happened on Friday. During the test run, the 35-year-old was cleaning the track of the railway. For reasons still to be clarified, he fell off the toboggan, the Bern cantonal police reported on Saturday.

The toboggan came to a standstill in the valley station. A third party immediately initiated rescue measures for the seriously injured man. However, the emergency doctor called to the scene was only able to determine the death of the man from canton Bern, according to the statement.

The accident is being investigated by the Oberland regional public prosecutor’s office.

+ Swiss companies urged to improve accident prevention

Fatal toboggan ride in summer 2010

In the summer of 2010, a Pakistani tourist had a fatal accident on the Heimwehfluh toboggan run. The criminal investigation by the Bernese justice system at the time found that the operator was not at fault.

The prosecuting authorities assumed that the deceased was at fault. The toboggan run and toboggan had been in perfect condition and the run had been labelled with operating instructions and warnings, they said. In addition, the woman had been personally instructed by an employee of the toboggan run, they said.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch