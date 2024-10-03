Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Man remanded in custody after Zurich knife attack

The attack happened in the northern Zurich district of Oerlikon on Tuesday afternoon. Keystone-SDA
The man who injured three children in an attack on Tuesday has been detained in pre-trial custody following a request by the public prosecutor’s office.

The compulsory measures court already ordered the pre-trial detention on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Zurich public prosecutor told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Thursday.

The spokesman did not make any further statements on the background to the crime.

On Tuesday afternoon, the 23-year-old man suddenly attacked a group of children heading to an after-school care facility in Zurich. A five-year-old boy was seriously injured and two other five-year-olds suffered moderate injuries. The public prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday that all of the children are out of danger.

Swiss judges want to disentangle the judiciary and politics

