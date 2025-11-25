Swiss salaries recover after two-year slump
Swiss salaries remained stable in 2024, figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show. The median salary for full-time workers was CHF7,024 ($8,674), up from CHF6,788 in 2022.
Swiss wages recovered in 2024 after two years of decline caused by inflation and global crises, the FSO said on Tuesday.
The office also highlighted significant pay gaps between sectors. Wages are higher in industries with high added value, while retail, hospitality and personal services remain at the lower end.
The gender pay gap is narrowing, FSO figures show. It was 8.4% in 2024, down from 9.5% in 2022. But major differences remain when it comes to bonuses: men received an average of CHF15,000 a year, compared with less than CHF7,500 for women.
Translated from French with DeepL/sp
