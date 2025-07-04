Swiss face “difficult” pharma negotiations with Mercosur

Mercosur: "difficult" negotiations on pharmaceuticals Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Work still needs to be done on pharmaceutical products as part of the free trade agreement signed with Mercosur, said Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Mercosur: négociations “difficiles” sur la pharma, dit Guy Parmelin Original Read more: Mercosur: négociations “difficiles” sur la pharma, dit Guy Parmelin

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

However, Parmelin added that the outcome of the negotiations was very good.

“The negotiations were difficult right up to the end, particularly on the intellectual property of pharmaceutical products,” said Parmelin on arriving at Zurich airport.

He was returning from a visit to Brazil and Argentina, during which the free trade agreement between EFTA and Mercosur was concluded.

“Brazil has stalled on this point,” Parmelin explained. Negotiations are still possible, however, he added. Parmelin nevertheless felt that Switzerland had generally “achieved a very good result”, including access to the Mercosur market.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

More

More Switzerland and EFTA sign trade deal with Mercosur This content was published on Switzerland and EFTA sign a free trade deal with Mercosur, offering customs savings up to CHF160 million. Read more: Switzerland and EFTA sign trade deal with Mercosur

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch