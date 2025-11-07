More and more people feel excluded from digital world

In Switzerland, a growing proportion of the population feels alienated from the digital society. Ten years ago, one person in two considered themselves to be part of this world. By 2025, only a third shared this view.

This is the conclusion of a study by the University of Zurich, published on Thursday, which analyses the social, political and economic implications of the development of the internet over time. The results for 2025 are based on a representative online survey conducted by gfs.bern among 1,078 internet users aged 14 and over.

The study found that the feeling of inclusion is particularly low among people aged 70 and over. The 20-29 age group, on the other hand, feels much more integrated. According to the University of Zurich, artificial intelligence (AI) has widened the generation gap.

This age difference is also reflected in digital consumption. Young people aged 20-29 spend 8.4 hours a day on the internet.

