Running events boom in Switzerland

More and more people in Switzerland are taking part in running events. In the first half of 2025, the number grew by over 10% compared to 2024, the Swiss Runners association says.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Immer mehr Menschen in der Schweiz nehmen an Laufevents teil Original Read more: Immer mehr Menschen in der Schweiz nehmen an Laufevents teil

According to Swiss Runners, over 260,000 people took part in some 250 events nationwide in the first six months of the year. The ten biggest events in the first half of the season even saw growth of 18% compared to 2024 – together they gathered 163,000 runners.

Demand was particularly strong on the first two weekends in May, according to a press release by Swiss Runners on Wednesday. The 20KM de Lausanne, the Lucerne City Run, the Bern Grand Prix and the Geneva Marathon took place during this period, leading to record participation: around 60,000 runners took part on each of the two weekends, the association said.

Awareness about health benefits has increased, the group says. “The younger generation, aged between 20 and 30, is also much more active in running again,” Swiss Running Managing Director Andreas Grüter told the Keystone-SDA news agency. This trend can also be observed at long-distance events. The social aspect and the topics of health and exercise are playing a major role.

According to Grüter, it remains to be seen whether the growth will continue, as the organisers could reach their capacity limits as the number of registrations increases.

Either way, according to Swiss Runners, high participation at events is also expected in the second half of the year. Some are already at capacity, while others have set new registration records. For example, the 4,000 places for September’s Jungfrau Marathon have already been filled. There are also currently over 10,000 people on the start list for the Greifensee Run in canton Zurich.

