The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Bern biodiversity project brings boost for forest bees

More bees in the forest thanks to ecological enrichment
More bees in the forest thanks to ecological enrichment Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Bern biodiversity project brings boost for forest bees
Listening: Bern biodiversity project brings boost for forest bees

A project near Bern has confirmed that the ecological enrichment of forests, especially by creating more sunlit areas, improves species diversity – by encouraging plants which attract wild bees.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The results of the project to boost biodiversity in wooded areas on the banks of the River Aare between Thun and Bern confirm this trend, according to Bern’s cantonal authorities.

During the project, two areas were compared – one ecologically enhanced, the other not. It seems that the number of wild bees is significantly higher in the rehabilitated area: not just in overall terms, but also in terms of variety of species, the canton said.

More

Of the 311 wild bees counted, 175 (60%) occupied the enriched area. The difference is even more striking when the species are taken into account: the ecologically enriched area was home to 64 species, 21 more than the other area.

The project will enter its second phase during the winter of 2025-2026.

Switzerland is home to some 600 different species of bee. Nearly half area threatened, especially those that nest in the ground.

Translated from French by DeepL/dos

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

UN calls for reform of plastic tariffs

More

UN in Geneva calls for reform of tariffs on plastics

This content was published on The United Nations is calling for a reform of customs tariffs on plastics, which are lower than those imposed on alternatives, ahead of negotiations for a treaty to limit plastic pollution.

Read more: UN in Geneva calls for reform of tariffs on plastics

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR