Accidents during leisure time on the rise in Switzerland

In 2024 more people had accidents during leisure time than in the previous year. Around 298,000 leisure accidents were reported to Suva accident insurance, an increase of 2.2%. Most of the injuries occurred playing football.

Some 29,000 people were injured while playing football in Switzerland, Suva reported in a press release on Tuesday. That is 26% of all sports accidents. This is followed by skiing accidents (14,000 people or 13%) and biking/mountain biking (5,000 or 4.6%).

Accidents at work and occupational illnesses declined. According to the press release, these fell by 3.7% to just under 180,000 cases. Suva statistician Alois Fässler was quoted in the press release as saying that this decline was encouraging. In the past, accidents at work accounted for the majority of reported accidents.

Since the beginning of the 1990s, there have now been significantly more accidents in leisure time than at work. Last year, the ratio was 62% to 38%.

