Accidents during leisure time on the rise in Switzerland

More people had accidents during leisure time in 2024 than in the previous year Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In 2024 more people had accidents during leisure time than in the previous year. Around 298,000 leisure accidents were reported to Suva accident insurance, an increase of 2.2%. Most of the injuries occurred playing football.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 2024 verunfallten mehr Menschen in der Freizeit als im Vorjahr Original Read more: 2024 verunfallten mehr Menschen in der Freizeit als im Vorjahr

Some 29,000 people were injured while playing football in Switzerland, Suva reported in a press release on Tuesday. That is 26% of all sports accidents. This is followed by skiing accidents (14,000 people or 13%) and biking/mountain biking (5,000 or 4.6%).

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Accidents at work and occupational illnesses declined. According to the press release, these fell by 3.7% to just under 180,000 cases. Suva statistician Alois Fässler was quoted in the press release as saying that this decline was encouraging. In the past, accidents at work accounted for the majority of reported accidents.

Since the beginning of the 1990s, there have now been significantly more accidents in leisure time than at work. Last year, the ratio was 62% to 38%.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.