Two-thirds of Swiss deportations from 2024 completed
Swiss courts ordered the expulsion of 2,446 people last year. More than two-thirds of those affected have since left Switzerland, the State Secretariat for Migration announced on Monday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Some of the state referrals were not recorded until the end of 2024 and therefore had to be enforced in the course of the year. As a result, the enforcement rate for 2024 rose from 63% to 69% by mid-2025.
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) went on to say that this rate would continue to rise as further executions were planned. In comparison: in mid-2024, the rate of enforced expulsions for 2023 was 73%.
+ Adopted daughter of Swiss Abroad faces deportation from Switzerland
Some 80% of all people who were expelled from the country last year left Switzerland under duress; 20% left independently. Of these people 40% are nationals of EU/EFTA states, 60% come from a third country.
The vast majority are 25- to 34-year-old men. Albanian nationals were the most frequently expelled from the country, followed by Romanian and Algerian nationals in second and third place.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.