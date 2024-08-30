Zurich aims to stave off overtourism

New understanding of tourism to ensure sustainable development
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich is exploring ways to promote the city to foreign visitors whilst avoiding the problem of overtourism, which afflicts other cities in Europe.
August 30, 2024 - 09:48
August 30, 2024 - 09:48
A study commissioned by Zurich Tourism, called “Rethinking Tourism”, outlines a broad vision city tourists to allow for more sustainable development for the industry.
+ Swiss tourist hotspot considers day tripper fees
Visitors should be able to feel like locals for a while, counsels the study adding that there is much more to tourism in the city of Zurich than overnight and day visitors.
Local residents also contribute to tourism by attending events and eating in restaurants.
This new approach, known in technical jargon as the “visitor economy”, should lead to a holistic development of tourism and prevent negative side effects such as the overtourism.
More
Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?
Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?
View the discussion
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.