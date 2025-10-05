Nine of 19 Swiss Gaza activists travelling back to Switzerland
Nine of the 19 Swiss Gaza activists in the Israeli prison Ktzi'ot landed in Istanbul by plane on Saturday following their deportation.
A team from the Swiss consulate general helped the participants in the Gaza aid flotilla to travel back to Switzerland.
On Friday evening the Swiss foreign ministry said it had officially intervened with the Israeli foreign ministry and the Israeli embassy in Bern and called for swift and unhindered access to the ten Swiss nationals who are still being held at the Ktzi’ot detention centre.
The Swiss embassy in Tel Aviv is now planning another visit on Sunday to ensure consular protection for the Swiss nationals, the foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
